Thailand Health Excellence 2026 Advances Science-Based Local Wisdom Wellness Through Premium, Quality-Assured Thai Wellness Experiences



From Traditional Knowledge to Premium, Quality-Assured Experiences

Through Thailand Health Excellence 2026, Find Folk and Premier Serene are developing curated programs for distinct international segments.

Find Folk's One-Day Corporate Wellness Experience combines selected wellness and cultural activities with group engagement for business travelers, corporate groups, executive teams, and organizations that prioritize employee wellbeing.

Premier Serene's Riverside Thai Wellness Retreat for Two combines riverside cultural activities, selected Thai wellness services, and refined non-clinical hospitality for two guests seeking a meaningful, high-quality travel experience. It is positioned as a wellness travel program and not as a substitute for medical care.



Professional Governance and Sustainable Growth

Tourism partners will manage travel design, customer coordination, and non-clinical hospitality, while Siriraj Sappaya-sthana will oversee the professional services delivered by the center. The programs will operate under agreed standards for safety, quality, branding, feedback, complaints, incident management, privacy, and accountability.

Ongoing quality review will use guest feedback and relevant service and safety indicators to support continuous improvement and responsible expansion. The collaboration will promote sustainable tourism through skilled Thai employment, responsible sourcing, respect for Thai traditional knowledge, efficient resource use, and capacity management that protects Siriraj's essential clinical, educational, and research missions. Progress will be reviewed against defined quality and sustainability indicators, with further details available on the Program Standards, Evidence and Sustainability page.



Mr. Nat Kruthasoot

Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business

Tourism Authority of Thailand

"Around the world, travelers are increasingly seeking journeys that help them live healthier, happier, and better lives. Under the vision of 'Healing is the New Luxury,' Thailand is developing high-value experiences that connect medicine, wellness, culture, and Thai wisdom. Science-Based Local Wisdom Wellness helps create higher value per visit - not simply greater visitor volume - through trust, safety, skilled Thai employment, responsible sourcing, cultural integrity, and measurable standards. This approach can create enduring value for visitors, local partners, and Thailand's tourism economy."



Assoc. Prof. Pravit Akarasereenont, M.D., Ph.D.

Deputy Head, Siriraj Center of Applied Thai Traditional Medicine (Si-CATTM)

"This initiative presents selected Thai traditional medicine and health-promotion practices in a responsible contemporary setting. Every service and activity delivered by Siriraj Sappaya-sthana will be provided by licensed Applied Thai Traditional Medicine practitioners working within their professional scope under defined screening, safety, and quality-assurance procedures. Health-related claims will remain proportionate to the best available evidence, with the intended purpose, potential benefits, limitations, and uncertainties communicated transparently. This enables international visitors to experience Thai healing wisdom with confidence while protecting guest wellbeing and maintaining Siriraj's academic, professional, and cultural standards."



Mr. Jakkrapong Chinkrathok

Founder, Find Folk

"The MICE and corporate travel industry is increasingly seeking to integrate wellness experiences into business travel, meetings, corporate outings, and team-building programs. What makes Siriraj Sappaya-sthana for Health Promotion truly unique is its ability to transform Thai Traditional Medicine and local healing wisdom into Science-Based Local Wisdom Wellness through scientific research and evidence-based practice. This creates authentic wellness experiences with a uniquely Thai identity that leave a lasting impression on international visitors. We are confident that the One-Day Corporate Wellness Experience will appeal to Business Travelers and organizations seeking innovative programs that deliver both business value and memorable wellbeing experiences."

Learn more about the programs:

Executive Reset: Thai Wisdom Experience: https://www.thaimiceconnect.com/news/detail/2636

Executive Unwind: Thai Luxury Experience: https://www.thaimiceconnect.com/news/detail/2635



Mr. Athikom Jittavanichprapha

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Premier Serene

"Today's premium travelers, particularly from Europe, are looking for meaningful experiences rather than conventional luxury holidays. We see Siriraj Sappaya-sthana for Health Promotion not merely as a wellness provider, but as the foundation of an entirely new tourism product that seamlessly combines Thai Traditional Medicine, Thai culture, and immersive travel experiences. We believe the Riverside Thai Wellness Retreat for Two has the potential to become one of Thailand's Signature Health & Healing Experiences, positioning the country as a leading destination for wellness travel."

Learn more about the programs: https://www.premierserene.com/riverside-thai-wellness-retreat-for-two