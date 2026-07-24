Thailand links unpaid traffic fines to annual vehicle tax renewals

Thailand will link unpaid traffic tickets to annual vehicle tax renewals under a revised electronic data-sharing agreement between the Royal Thai Police and the Department of Land Transport (DLT).
Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said it would apply only to tickets issued from August 1, 2026 and would have no retrospective effect.
Motorists who do not pay a ticket covered by the scheme will first receive a formal warning notice as required by law.
If the fine remains unpaid, the record will be transmitted to the DLT about 60–90 days from the date the ticket was issued.
Motorists renewing their annual vehicle tax are expected to start seeing the records in the system in October or November 2026.
Vehicle owners will still be allowed to pay their annual tax.
However, those whose fines covered by the scheme remain outstanding will receive only a temporary document valid for 30 days, while the official vehicle tax disc will be withheld until those fines have been paid in full.
Once the temporary document expires, driving the vehicle without displaying a valid tax disc may constitute a separate offence and lead to an additional fine.
The revised system is intended not only to strengthen enforcement but also to make the process more transparent.
At the tax-renewal counter, it will show the covered unpaid-ticket records in real time, along with copies of the tickets and warning notices, proof of postal delivery and receipt, and details of the traffic officers who issued them.
Motorists can review the records and pay the fines immediately to the transport registrar, after which they will receive the official tax disc.
The signing ceremony for the first amendment to the memorandum of understanding was held at 4pm on 23 July 2026 at Royal Thai Police headquarters.
Phiphat attended with Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nuanma and DLT Director-General Sorapong Paitoonphong, alongside executives from the Digital Government Development Agency, Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited and other relevant government agencies.
The agreement supports the government’s Road Safety Master Plan 2022–2027, which aims to reduce road deaths to 12 per 100,000 people in line with the United Nations approach.
Phiphat said effective law enforcement was central to tackling road accidents.
He said Thailand’s accident figures had continued to rise, causing substantial losses, partly because of poor traffic discipline and ineffective enforcement.
Tens of millions of traffic tickets remained unpaid, affecting confidence among road users and tourists.
Phiphat also cited an earlier period of police-DLT data sharing, saying effective enforcement had helped the overall number of accidents fall steadily.
The government therefore instructed the police and the DLT to improve enforcement and revise the ticket data-linkage system in line with Administrative Court rulings, the rule of law and international standards.
Phiphat said the MOU would be an important mechanism for changing driving behaviour, strengthening traffic discipline, protecting road users, reassuring tourists and supporting sustainable road safety nationwide.