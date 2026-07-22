Thailand’s Airport Rail Link warns of delays amid technical issue

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) issued a warning to passengers travelling to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport on the morning of Wednesday (July 22, 2026), after a technical fault occurred at the train turnback point inside the Airport Rail Link maintenance centre.

The fault prevented the full fleet from being brought into service, leaving only one train temporarily in operation at intervals of about one hour.

Passengers with scheduled flights were advised to allow extra travel time or use alternative transport to avoid unnecessary delays and ensure they arrived at the airport on time.