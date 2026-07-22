Thailand’s Airport Rail Link warns of delays amid technical issue

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) issued a warning to passengers travelling to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport on the morning of Wednesday (July 22, 2026), after a technical fault occurred at the train turnback point inside the Airport Rail Link maintenance centre.
The fault prevented the full fleet from being brought into service, leaving only one train temporarily in operation at intervals of about one hour.
Passengers with scheduled flights were advised to allow extra travel time or use alternative transport to avoid unnecessary delays and ensure they arrived at the airport on time.
Available options included:
Suvarnabhumi Airport assigned staff to provide affected passengers with information about available transport options and recommend suitable travel routes.
Airport Rail Link said the incident did not affect passenger safety and that it was urgently working to resolve the problem and restore normal service as quickly as possible.
Airport Rail Link apologised for the inconvenience and thanked passengers for their understanding and co-operation.
Suvarnabhumi Airport said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and encouraged passengers to follow the latest service information on Airport Rail Link’s official Facebook page.