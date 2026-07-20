Thailand studies three-zone urban rail fares before Cabinet review

Athiphu Chitranukroh, deputy director-general of the Department of Rail Transport (DRT), said that, following the first public consultation seminar for a study on setting zone-based fares for rail mass transit, the department was examining urban rail fares in preparation for future needs.

Current fare structures vary, with both distance-based and flat-rate systems in use.

The next stages will include a workshop with rail operators and the drafting of related ministerial regulations before a second public consultation by the end of December 2026 to establish clear fare rates.