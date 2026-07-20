Thailand studies three-zone urban rail fares before Cabinet review

Athiphu Chitranukroh, deputy director-general of the Department of Rail Transport (DRT), said that, following the first public consultation seminar for a study on setting zone-based fares for rail mass transit, the department was examining urban rail fares in preparation for future needs.
Current fare structures vary, with both distance-based and flat-rate systems in use.
The next stages will include a workshop with rail operators and the drafting of related ministerial regulations before a second public consultation by the end of December 2026 to establish clear fare rates.
The department will then complete the final study by the end of January 2027 before submitting it to the Rail Transport Policy Committee and the Commission for the Management of Land Traffic (CMLT).
Cabinet approval will subsequently be sought by the end of 2027.
Under the proposed zoning framework, the area would be divided into three main zones:
Meanwhile, travel behaviour survey data show that about 50% of passengers do not change lines, while another 30% change lines once. These figures form an important basis for determining the most appropriate radius for each zone.
Athiphu added that the project would need to proceed alongside studies by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on introducing a congestion charge.
The concept is to use revenue from congestion charges and environmental fees collected from private motorists to support public transport, including reducing urban rail fares and improving bus services, to encourage more people to switch to public transport.
He said he had been informed that OTP had held discussions with experts from England on adapting a successful model to Thailand’s context.
The work would also be integrated with BMA pavement improvements within an 800-metre radius of urban rail stations to expand the catchment area, make the rail system more accessible to the public and help reduce the government’s long-term subsidy burden.