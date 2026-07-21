Tawanchai relinquishes ONE title as Carrillo takes throne

Thai striking star Tawanchai PK Saenchai has relinquished the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship, clearing the way for Scotland’s Nico Carrillo to be elevated from interim champion to the division’s undisputed titleholder.

Tawanchai stepped aside as he continues a lengthy recovery from the broken leg he sustained during his featherweight kickboxing contest against China’s Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 137 on December 19, 2025.

The bout ended after just 52 seconds when Liu’s low kick struck Tawanchai’s leg, leaving the Thai unable to continue. ONE subsequently confirmed that the injury would keep him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

The prolonged rehabilitation has prevented Tawanchai from defending his Muay Thai title within the expected timeframe, leading ONE to create an interim championship to keep the featherweight division moving.

Carrillo claimed that belt with a unanimous-decision victory over Thailand’s Shadow Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 40 in Bangkok on February 13. The Scottish fighter recovered from a difficult start and scored a decisive fourth-round knockdown on his way to victory.

With Tawanchai now relinquishing the championship, Carrillo moves from interim status to become the undisputed ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion.