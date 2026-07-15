Muay Thai, Thai food and arts anchor Europe growth strategy

Muay Thai gains ground across Europe

Muay Thai has emerged as one of Thailand’s strongest cultural exports, with approximately 4,000 gyms now offering training across Europe, according to figures cited by the Sports Authority of Thailand.

The expansion is creating demand for Thai instructors, training equipment and related sporting services. It could also support sports tourism by encouraging overseas practitioners to travel to Thailand for further training.

The Department of International Trade Promotion has already organised promotional events in Germany and Switzerland featuring renowned fighter Buakaw Banchamek.

More than 530 people took part in Muay Thai training activities, while the events attracted around 20,000 visitors.

Thailand is also seeking to improve standards among overseas training facilities through the Standard Muaythai Gym, or SMG, certification programme.

As of November 2025, 138 gyms worldwide had received certification under the scheme.

The initiative is intended to strengthen confidence in the quality of Muay Thai instruction abroad while creating further opportunities for qualified trainers and Thai sporting businesses.