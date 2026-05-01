Muay Thai opens a path beyond prison walls as INSPIRE…THAI FIGHT creates new chances

Muay Thai is no longer seen only as Thailand’s national martial art or as a sport for local entertainment. It has evolved into a global soft power industry with enormous economic value, creating a new business ecosystem that requires a growing number of skilled people.

The combination of business opportunities in Muay Thai and the return of reformed people to society lies at the heart of the INSPIRE…THAI FIGHT initiative, which is helping fill gaps in the sports sector while offering a fresh way to improve the quality of life of those who have gone astray.

Thailand now has more than 5,000 boxing camps operating nationwide, with around 500 to 700 certified by the Sports Authority of Thailand. This reflects rising demand for a wide range of personnel, from professional fighters and trainers to referees and even camp managers, as the market continues to expand.

The INSPIRE…THAI FIGHT project builds on the vision of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who established the Kamlangjai Project in 2006 to give opportunities to inmates. Over time, the project has produced tangible results and has even been able to help send athletes on to the international stage.

Air Chief Marshal Somkid Sukbang, Senior Chamberlain to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, said the partnership between the Department of Corrections and THAI FIGHT Co Ltd, organiser of a world-class competition, had brought professional Muay Thai fighters into prisons across the country to train inmates.

He said the presence of boxing camps in prisons had directly helped reduce drug-related problems and had also contributed to a drop in the prison population from 500,000 to 200,000. Many prisoners serving long terms of 20 to 30 years often lose opportunities for education and work.