Buakaw beats Meng Gaofeng by unanimous decision in Malaysia showdown

Living legend Buakaw Banchamek proved that age is just a number as the 43-year-old returned to the kickboxing ring and defeated rising Chinese fighter Meng Gaofeng in emphatic fashion, earning a unanimous decision victory in front of a roaring crowd in Kuala Lumpur.

The headline bout at T Fight All Stars on Friday night, April 24, 2026, at Titiwangsa Arena in Malaysia quickly became a major talking point across social media, as Thai fan favourite Buakaw faced 29-year-old Meng Gaofeng, a younger and fresher opponent 14 years his junior.

In the opening round, Meng tried to use his speed and youth to overwhelm the veteran, throwing fast combinations in an attempt to take control early. But Buakaw remained calm and composed, using his vast experience to read the fight and respond with the powerful trademark kicks that have defined his career, repeatedly knocking the Chinese fighter off rhythm.

After three rounds, the judges awarded Buakaw a unanimous decision, sparking huge celebrations among Thai and Malaysian fans in the arena and adding another notable victory to the record of the fighter known as “Dam Dot Com”.

Many had questioned whether Buakaw, at 43, could cope with an opponent as young as 29. The answer came clearly in the ring: discipline, conditioning and experience. This victory was not simply about strength, but about Buakaw’s ability to control the contest with ring intelligence and the fighting spirit that has never left him.