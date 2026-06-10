Pentagon adds Alibaba, BYD and Baidu to Chinese military-linked list

The strategic technology and trade war between the world’s two superpowers has intensified, raising the risk of shaking the global economy again.

The latest report by an international news agency said the Pentagon had announced a major escalation of blacklisting measures, officially adding major Chinese corporate groups, including Alibaba, BYD and Baidu, to the “Chinese military companies” blacklist.

The move marks an expansion of the blacklist into some of the world’s most influential and widely recognised commercial brands.

The Pentagon’s annual update of the list on Monday (June 8, 2026) immediately raised the number of Chinese companies labelled as channels of support for, or supporters of, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to 188 from just 134 in 2025.

Those blacklisted companies will be disqualified and “barred from consideration for US defence contracts” in full, with the measure due to take effect officially by the end of June.