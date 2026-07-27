Norris delivers McLaren’s first 2026 win in Hungary

Formula One world champion Lando Norris secured McLaren’s first victory of the 2026 season at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, winning from pole position after teammate Oscar Piastri’s challenge ended with a gearbox failure.

Norris crossed the line 15.080 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli taking third at the Hungaroring. The result gave Norris his 12th career victory and a second consecutive win in Hungary.

Antonelli’s third-place finish extended his lead in the drivers’ championship to 50 points over Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. George Russell remained third in the standings, 59 points behind his Mercedes teammate.

Norris described his race pace as among the strongest of his career, adding: “The car was beautiful to drive.”