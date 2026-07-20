Antonelli tightens F1 grip with commanding Spa victory

Kimi Antonelli extended his Formula One championship lead with victory in the Belgian Grand Prix as Mercedes teammate George Russell crashed out following a first-lap collision with Lewis Hamilton.
The 19-year-old Italian secured his sixth victory from the opening 10 rounds of the season and his fifth from pole position.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished second, 1.952 seconds behind, while Max Verstappen took third to deliver Red Bull’s 300th Formula One podium.
Hamilton crossed the line fourth after serving a five-second penalty for causing the collision with Russell. His Ferrari also suffered floor damage in the incident.
Antonelli left Spa-Francorchamps 45 points clear of Hamilton, who moved into second place in the drivers’ standings. Russell dropped to third and is now 50 points behind his Mercedes teammate.
Mercedes remain at the top of the constructors’ championship, although their advantage over Ferrari narrowed from 78 points before the race to 73.
Russell started third after Lando Norris received a 10-place grid penalty but lost several positions on the opening lap when his Mercedes suffered battery, boost and power problems.
Russell said the battery failed to recharge at Turn One, leaving him with no power as he climbed Eau Rouge. He dropped to sixth before attempting to recover ground alongside Hamilton.
The two British drivers made contact at Les Combes, sending Russell spinning into the gravel and ending his race.
The stewards found Hamilton predominantly responsible and imposed a five-second penalty, although Russell described the clash as a racing incident and stressed that his former teammate had done nothing reckless.
Russell’s retirement was his third scoreless result of the season.
“When it happens so often you just get used to it,” he said, describing himself as “numb to the disappointment”.
Hamilton said he would contact Russell after the race.
Antonelli arrived in Belgium after failing to score in two of the previous three races, during which his championship advantage had fallen from 66 points to 25.
Spa had also been one of the lowest points of his rookie campaign in 2025, when he started the sprint from last, qualified 18th for the main race and eventually finished 16th.
This time, he secured pole position before converting it into victory.
Antonelli led at the start but briefly lost first place during the pit-stop cycle after Leclerc benefited from a virtual safety-car period.
The Mercedes driver closed the gap and regained the lead with 10 laps remaining before holding off Leclerc to win by less than two seconds.
“It’s great to be back on the top step after a few difficult rounds,” Antonelli said.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff praised the Italian’s maturity and calm approach, pointing to his improved mentality during his second Formula One season.
Leclerc briefly moved into the lead after Ferrari used the virtual safety-car period to make a less costly pit stop.
Antonelli emerged about three seconds behind but gradually reduced the gap before passing the Ferrari with 10 laps remaining.
Leclerc stayed close during the closing stages but was unable to mount a serious overtaking attempt.
Verstappen finished third after running second during the opening stages, securing Red Bull’s landmark 300th Formula One podium.
Hamilton’s afternoon included another alarming incident when his car knocked over a Ferrari mechanic during a pit stop.
The seven-time world champion first had to serve his five-second collision penalty before the team could change his tyres. He had also requested an adjustment to his front wing.
As the mechanic stepped forward, the tyre change was completed, the jack was lowered and the green release light was activated. Hamilton moved off and his front wheel knocked the mechanic to the ground.
The mechanic was not seriously injured.
The stewards cleared Hamilton of responsibility, ruling that he had followed the release signal and stopped immediately after noticing the mechanic.
Ferrari acknowledged that the unsafe release resulted from a late instruction, poor communication and the mechanic’s failure to notice the green light.
The team were fined €30,000, with €10,000 suspended for one year provided there is no similar infringement during that period.
Oscar Piastri finished fifth for McLaren after being overtaken by Hamilton late in the race.
Isack Hadjar produced one of the strongest recovery drives of the afternoon, finishing sixth for Red Bull after starting last on the grid.
Reigning champion Lando Norris took seventh after starting 13th because of a 10-place grid penalty. Norris stayed out for 30 laps and briefly moved into the lead as other drivers stopped, but an eight-second tyre change dropped him back down the order.
Gabriel Bortoleto finished eighth for Audi, followed by Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad and Alpine’s Franco Colapinto.
The championship moves to the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring from July 24-26.
Hungary will stage the 11th round of the 22-race season and the final Grand Prix before Formula One’s August break.