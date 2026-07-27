Bank Indonesia governor resigns as market eyes central bank independence

Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo has stepped down in a surprise move that could unsettle investors already watching the central bank’s independence and Indonesia’s fiscal direction.

President Prabowo Subianto has accepted Warjiyo’s resignation, State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi told reporters on Monday, ahead of the opening of financial markets in Jakarta.

Destry Damayanti, Bank Indonesia’s senior deputy governor, has been appointed interim governor. Destry said Warjiyo had informed the government on Saturday that he was resigning for personal reasons. Prasetyo said the resignation was submitted by letter to the president, but declined to give further details.

Warjiyo, who first became governor in 2018, had begun his second five-year term in 2023. His early departure comes at a sensitive time for Southeast Asia’s largest economy, as markets weigh currency pressure, fiscal credibility and the evolving role of the central bank under Prabowo’s administration.

The rupiah weakened as much as 0.32% to 17,992 per US dollar after the announcement, while Jakarta’s main stock index moved between gains and losses in choppy trading.