Thai exporters advised to prepare for EU Forced Labour Regulation

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade, said that in June 2026 the European Union (EU), through the European Commission, published guidelines to support effective enforcement of the Forced Labour Regulation (FLR).

The regulation prohibits products made with forced labour, including forced child labour, from being placed on the EU market or exported from it.

Using the International Labour Organisation (ILO) definition, products are considered to have been made with forced labour where such labour is used, wholly or partly, at any stage of extraction, harvesting or production, including processes related to the product throughout its supply chain.

The guidelines were prepared following a public consultation with stakeholders, including government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and labour organisations.