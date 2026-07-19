Thai labour coalition to rally against CARE pension formula

The Thai Labour Solidarity Confederation (TLSC) has called on its member organisations, labour leaders and trade unions nationwide to gather in Bangkok on Tuesday (July 21) to submit a petition to the prime minister opposing the proposed CARE pension formula.

The confederation opposes the Cabinet’s July 14 decision to approve in principle a draft ministerial regulation changing the way old-age pensions under the Social Security Fund are calculated.

It argues that the new formula could directly affect the benefits and post-retirement quality of life of workers insured under Section 33 of the Social Security Act. It is also calling on the government to review the Cabinet decision and hold consultations with workers.