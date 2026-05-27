Delivery riders oppose social security push over income fears

More than 100 delivery riders gathered at the Labour Ministry in Bangkok on Wednesday (May 27) to submit a petition opposing a proposal to bring riders into the social security system, warning that the move could affect their income and work flexibility.
Phiphatchai Paiboon, spokesman for the Labour Ministry, received the petition on behalf of the labour minister and held talks with Natthaphon Maobamrung and representatives of the rider group.
After receiving the petition, Phiphatchai explained that the ministry attached importance to improving quality of life and ensuring appropriate social protection for workers in all occupations.
He noted that the ministry planned to set up a special working group comprising representatives from both supporters and opponents of the proposal. The panel would provide a forum for all sides to exchange views and work towards a joint conclusion.
The ministry was ready to listen to all stakeholders to ensure that any policy would deliver the greatest benefit for all groups, he added.
Phiphatchai stressed that no final decision had been made on whether riders would be required to enter the social security system under Section 33, Section 39 or Section 40.
The ministry is still studying the most suitable model, including the possibility of creating a specific mechanism that better reflects the working conditions of platform workers, whose employment patterns differ from those of conventional employees.
The aim is to ensure that welfare protection and social security coverage are broad, appropriate and responsive to the needs of Thailand’s growing number of delivery riders.
On concerns over service fees paid per delivery round, Phiphatchai confirmed that the planned working group would review the issue carefully, including previous discussions on criteria for setting per-round compensation.
He noted that any review would need to take into account current economic conditions and operating costs.
However, the issue remained subject to labour-market constraints and concerns raised by platform operators. Further discussions involving the government, platform service providers and rider representatives would therefore be needed to find an approach that is fair, practical and suited to changing circumstances.
The rider group is expected to submit the names of three representatives next week, allowing the Labour Ministry to formally establish the working group and begin discussions on a suitable framework.
The petitioners urged the government to listen thoroughly to the views of riders and other stakeholders before introducing any policy or measure that could affect platform workers.
They also proposed the establishment of a dedicated working group that would include platform-worker representatives, allowing riders to take part in policy discussions and submit practical recommendations.
The group raised concerns that social security contributions could become an additional financial burden, especially for riders who are already insured under the system or those who work across several platforms.
They also warned that additional requirements or regulations could affect work flexibility, earning opportunities and personal time management — key reasons many riders choose platform-based work.
The petitioners further expressed concern that higher operating costs for platform operators could lead to reduced compensation, benefits or work incentives, ultimately affecting the overall income of platform workers.
They proposed that the government study a social protection model designed specifically for platform workers. They also called for any legal or regulatory changes to be clear, fair and supported by incentive measures before enforcement.
They suggested that participation in the system should be voluntary, so that any policy reflects the different circumstances and levels of readiness among platform workers.