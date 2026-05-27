Delivery riders oppose social security push over income fears

More than 100 delivery riders gathered at the Labour Ministry in Bangkok on Wednesday (May 27) to submit a petition opposing a proposal to bring riders into the social security system, warning that the move could affect their income and work flexibility.

Phiphatchai Paiboon, spokesman for the Labour Ministry, received the petition on behalf of the labour minister and held talks with Natthaphon Maobamrung and representatives of the rider group.

After receiving the petition, Phiphatchai explained that the ministry attached importance to improving quality of life and ensuring appropriate social protection for workers in all occupations.

He noted that the ministry planned to set up a special working group comprising representatives from both supporters and opponents of the proposal. The panel would provide a forum for all sides to exchange views and work towards a joint conclusion.

The ministry was ready to listen to all stakeholders to ensure that any policy would deliver the greatest benefit for all groups, he added.