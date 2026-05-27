Prawit watch case timeline ends in jail terms for two ex-NACC officials

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 1 marked a new chapter in Thai politics on Wednesday (May 27, 2026), after sentencing former National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) president Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit and former NACC commissioner Supa Piyajitti to three years in prison each, without suspension.
The court found them guilty of malfeasance under Section 157 of the Criminal Code over the intentional concealment, obstruction and failure to comply with a Supreme Administrative Court order requiring the disclosure of documents in the luxury watch case involving Gen Prawit Wongsuwon to “Veera Somkwamkid”, an anti-corruption activist.
The two former senior officials immediately lodged cash collateral of THB400,000 each to seek bail while continuing their fight at the appeal stage.
Looking back at the nine-year “friends’ watches” saga behind the Section 157 suit
The long legal battle waged by Veera Somkwamkid, secretary-general of the People’s Network Against Corruption, had the following key timeline:
The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 1 ruled that Veera Somkwamkid, as a human rights activist scrutinising corruption, was a directly injured party and had standing to sue.
The court found that the defendants’ conduct showed an intention to conceal information and ignore the Supreme Administrative Court’s order and the Central Administrative Court’s enforcement order.
It sentenced Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit and Supa Piyajitti to three years in prison each, without suspension.
In the latest status after the judgment was read, the two former NACC commissioners lodged cash collateral of THB400,000 each and were granted temporary release on bail, with a condition barring them from leaving the country, as they prepared to continue fighting the case at the appeal stage.
The case is regarded as marking a new chapter in Thai politics and as the first case in which ordinary members of the public were able to hold to account an independent agency responsible for tackling corruption and secure a court-ordered prison sentence.