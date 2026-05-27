Prawit watch case timeline ends in jail terms for two ex-NACC officials

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 1 marked a new chapter in Thai politics on Wednesday (May 27, 2026), after sentencing former National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) president Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit and former NACC commissioner Supa Piyajitti to three years in prison each, without suspension.

The court found them guilty of malfeasance under Section 157 of the Criminal Code over the intentional concealment, obstruction and failure to comply with a Supreme Administrative Court order requiring the disclosure of documents in the luxury watch case involving Gen Prawit Wongsuwon to “Veera Somkwamkid”, an anti-corruption activist.

The two former senior officials immediately lodged cash collateral of THB400,000 each to seek bail while continuing their fight at the appeal stage.

Looking back at the nine-year “friends’ watches” saga behind the Section 157 suit

The long legal battle waged by Veera Somkwamkid, secretary-general of the People’s Network Against Corruption, had the following key timeline: