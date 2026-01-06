Prawit resigns as Palang Pracharath Party leader; party names new leader

At the Palang Pracharath Party headquarters, Paiboon Nititawan, the party’s deputy leader, told a press conference after an executive committee meeting that Gen Prawit Wongsuwan had signed his resignation as party leader on Monday (January 5).
Paiboon said the executive committee had resolved to appoint Trinuch Thienthong as the new leader of the Palang Pracharath Party.
He added that Prawit would continue to support the party behind the scenes, serving as chairman of the party’s advisory board to provide guidance and back the party’s work.
Paiboon said Prawit decided to step down solely due to health reasons, and that the move was not related to any other political factors.
He stressed that the party would continue its political work as normal, and that the leadership change would not affect its preparations for the election.