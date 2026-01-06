Prawit resigns as Palang Pracharath Party leader; party names new leader

TUESDAY, JANUARY 06, 2026

Palang Pracharath said the resignation was due to health reasons and the change will not affect election preparations.

  • General Prawit Wongsuwan has resigned as the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, citing health reasons.
  • The party's executive committee has appointed Trinuch Thienthong as the new leader.
  • Despite his resignation, Prawit Wongsuwan will continue to support the party as the chairman of its advisory board.

At the Palang Pracharath Party headquarters, Paiboon Nititawan, the party’s deputy leader, told a press conference after an executive committee meeting that Gen Prawit Wongsuwan had signed his resignation as party leader on Monday (January 5).

Paiboon said the executive committee had resolved to appoint Trinuch Thienthong as the new leader of the Palang Pracharath Party.

He added that Prawit would continue to support the party behind the scenes, serving as chairman of the party’s advisory board to provide guidance and back the party’s work.

Paiboon said Prawit decided to step down solely due to health reasons, and that the move was not related to any other political factors.

He stressed that the party would continue its political work as normal, and that the leadership change would not affect its preparations for the election.

