Women riders emerge as a 26-billion-baht force in Southeast Asia

Women drivers and riders in Southeast Asia could generate as much as US$800 million, or around 26 billion baht, in economic value by 2025, according to a new study examining how digital platforms are helping expand income opportunities for women across the region.
The report, Women in the Driver’s Seat: Driving Economic Inclusion for Southeast Asia’s Women through Ride-Hailing and Delivery, was jointly released by the United Nations Global Compact Network Singapore, Grab and research firm Kantar. It drew on responses from 42,000 men and women across six countries — Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam — to analyse the motivations, barriers and positive effects linked to work on digital platforms.
The findings suggest that more than 40 million women across Southeast Asia represent a highly valuable and underused economic resource with strong potential to participate in ride-hailing and delivery services. The report said such platforms help women create their own income while breaking through long-standing time constraints often shaped by inequality within households.
At the regional level, the study estimated that female drivers and riders providing services through Grab across Southeast Asia could generate up to US$800 million in economic value in 2025.
It also found that 22% of female drivers and riders had never had a regular income before joining the platform — a share 2.4 times higher than that of men. Meanwhile, 59% of women surveyed said time flexibility had been the biggest barrier in more traditional forms of work.
Safety emerged as the top concern, with more than 75% saying it was the most important factor. In response, Grab said it had invested in and developed several safety features, including AudioProtect, which records audio during trips, Selfie Verification, and a Women Passengers Preferred feature aimed at helping female drivers feel more secure. Eight in 10 women drivers said these features had made them feel safer.
The study also found that 85% of female drivers and riders would recommend digital platform work to female friends or relatives as a way to earn income, while 80% said their quality of life had improved since using a digital platform to make money.
David Fogarty, executive director of the United Nations Global Compact Network Singapore, said promoting gender equality and creating access to meaningful, fairly paid work were essential to building strong and resilient economic foundations.
He said the report showed that digital platforms could help narrow long-standing gaps in labour market participation and create opportunities for women to earn a stable income. That, he added, was in line with efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and advance social action under the United Nations’ sustainability framework.
Cheryl Goh, group head of marketing, sustainability and customer management at Grab Holdings, said women were among the groups with the greatest potential to drive the digital economy.
She said platform data showed that female driver-partners and delivery-partners often delivered stronger service performance than men, receiving similarly high user ratings while also tending to earn higher tips. That, she said, reinforced Grab’s belief that when women are given the right opportunities, they can create a positive impact across the region — from supporting their children’s education to building businesses of their own.
Goh added that Grab remained committed to expanding women’s access to income opportunities through its platform while helping reduce the constraints they face in daily life. The aim, she said, was to ensure women feel confident that the platform is a safe space where they can earn a meaningful living and achieve financial independence.
The report concluded that digital platform work can serve as an effective alternative to more traditional employment while also playing an important role in narrowing gender gaps. It said platforms such as Grab can help women improve their own quality of life and that of those around them, while allowing them to balance personal responsibilities more effectively.