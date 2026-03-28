Women riders emerge as a 26-billion-baht force in Southeast Asia

David Fogarty, executive director of the United Nations Global Compact Network Singapore, said promoting gender equality and creating access to meaningful, fairly paid work were essential to building strong and resilient economic foundations.

He said the report showed that digital platforms could help narrow long-standing gaps in labour market participation and create opportunities for women to earn a stable income. That, he added, was in line with efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and advance social action under the United Nations’ sustainability framework.

Cheryl Goh, group head of marketing, sustainability and customer management at Grab Holdings, said women were among the groups with the greatest potential to drive the digital economy.

She said platform data showed that female driver-partners and delivery-partners often delivered stronger service performance than men, receiving similarly high user ratings while also tending to earn higher tips. That, she said, reinforced Grab’s belief that when women are given the right opportunities, they can create a positive impact across the region — from supporting their children’s education to building businesses of their own.

Goh added that Grab remained committed to expanding women’s access to income opportunities through its platform while helping reduce the constraints they face in daily life. The aim, she said, was to ensure women feel confident that the platform is a safe space where they can earn a meaningful living and achieve financial independence.

The report concluded that digital platform work can serve as an effective alternative to more traditional employment while also playing an important role in narrowing gender gaps. It said platforms such as Grab can help women improve their own quality of life and that of those around them, while allowing them to balance personal responsibilities more effectively.