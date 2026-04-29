Thailand’s DES Ministry seeks law to penalise ride-hailing platforms

It also ordered the provider to urgently improve screening and identity-verification systems in line with the criteria set by the Ride Sharing Platform notification.

If officials find after inspection that a platform has failed to comply with the notification, for example, by allowing drivers to use the wrong type of vehicle, operate without public driving licences or fail to meet the prescribed conditions, this could lead to an order imposing a “ban on business operations”.

If the platform does not remedy the issue within 90 days, its “receipt of notification” could be withdrawn, and it could enter legal proceedings if it continues to provide services.

Sorapong Paitoonphong, director-general of the Department of Land Transport, said Bolt’s certificate to operate a business would expire on Sunday (May 31, 2026).

If the Bolt application still did not make rider data available for inspection, the department might consider not renewing its certificate, especially as riders in the system must properly register for public driving licences before accepting jobs in the system.

Bolt had faced cases continuously, with about 2,000 of roughly 6,000 cases across all platforms involving Bolt.

Nathadon Suksiritarnan, general manager of Bolt Thailand, said Bolt did not see itself as an employer of riders, but as a marketplace, or simply an intermediary.

Compared with services overseas, such as in Malaysia and Singapore, rider registration processes were more accessible than in Thailand and did not face the same obstacles, he said, adding that Bolt drivers did not work through only one application.

Encouraging drivers to register for public driving licences was not easy, and the company could only support those who complied with the law by reducing commissions to motivate them to register for public driving licences.

However, it gave priority to blocking those who broke the law, having blocked 40,000 accounts so far.

It had also continuously upgraded its identity verification, its police-call system and tracking.

Details on how many drivers were currently in the system, and how many had or had not registered for public driving licences, could not yet be disclosed because they were business information.