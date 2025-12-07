DES minister threatens to revoke licences of mobile operators over scam signal leaks

DES minister warns operators over cross-border signal leaks

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaichanok Chidchob on Sunday threatened to revoke the licences of mobile phone operators if they fail to stop their mobile internet signals from reaching scam networks across Thailand’s borders.

Chaichanok issued the warning after chairing a meeting of the technology crime suppression committee.

He said the meeting discussed the problem of mobile internet signals leaking into neighbouring countries, especially Myanmar and Cambodia, where call-centre gangs use them to target Thai victims.

Chaichanok said mobile phone operators had already been warned to address the issue and stop their signals spilling over into neighbouring territories.