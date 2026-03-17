Transport Federation plans rally to urge state to cap diesel prices, cut excise tax

The continued rise in global crude oil prices means the government is expected to raise domestic prices after the 15-day cap on diesel at no more than 30 baht a litre expires on Tuesday (March 17).

This comes as the Oil Fuel Fund is currently running a deficit of 12.605 billion baht after subsidising diesel prices since March 4.

The government will therefore have to raise the diesel ceiling from the previous freeze at 29.94 baht a litre to better reflect the continued rise in global market prices.

However, the increase will not be imposed in one steep jump.

Instead, prices will be raised gradually by 50 satang or 1 baht a litre at a time, as done previously, so as not to place too much pressure on goods prices and the public’s cost of living.

Thongyoo Khongkhan, president of the Land Transport Federation of Thailand, told Bangkokbiznews that the federation has scheduled a TRUCK POWER event at Laem Chabang Port on March 18, 2026, to demonstrate its position and call on the government to urgently address the problem.