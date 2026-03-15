NIDA Poll finds public sees moderate stability in new Bhumjaithai-led government

It found that 54.73% of respondents believed the three parties would be able to work together very well, while 53.13% said they would serve as an effective opposition in scrutinising the government.

However, 25.88% said the three parties would not be able to work together. Another 23.66% believed some opposition parties would wait for an opportunity to join the government in the future, while 21.37% said some opposition MPs would support the government.

Meanwhile, 17.94% said the opposition would be ineffective in checking the government’s work. Another 17.71% said all three parties would cause concern for the government.

Asked which opposition party would pose the greatest concern, 17.40% named the People’s Party, 6.18% named the Kla Dharma Party and 5.11% named the Democrat Party. By contrast, 14.66% said none of the three parties would cause any concern for the government, while 0.53% gave no answer or said they were not interested.

Support for Anutin seen as likely

When asked about the likelihood of Anutin Charnvirakul receiving support from more than 291 MPs in the parliamentary vote to select the prime minister, 42.29% of respondents said this was highly likely.

Another 38.02% said it was quite likely, while 10.53% said it was not very likely. A further 7.94% said it was not possible at all, while 1.22% did not respond or said they were not interested.

Sample profile

In terms of the sample’s general characteristics, 8.55% were from Bangkok, 18.70% from the Central region, 17.79% from the North, 33.28% from the Northeast, 13.82% from the South and 7.86% from the East.

Of the total respondents, 47.94% were male and 52.06% were female.