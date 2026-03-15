NIDA Poll finds public sees moderate stability in new Bhumjaithai-led government

The NIDA Poll Centre of the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) has released the findings of a survey titled “Confirmed: Government and Opposition”, showing that a large share of the public believes the new 291-seat government led by the Bhumjaithai Party will have a reasonable level of political stability.
The survey was conducted on March 10-11, 2026 among 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above across all regions of the country, covering different levels of education, occupations and income groups. The poll used probability sampling from NIDA Poll’s master sample database through multi-stage sampling, with data collected by telephone interview. The margin of error was no more than 0.05 at a confidence level of 97%.
When asked about political stability under the new 291-seat government led by the Bhumjaithai Party, 42.82% of respondents said the administration would be fairly stable politically.
A further 25.34% said it would be not very stable politically, while 21.07% said it would be very stable politically. Another 10.08% said it would have no political stability at all, while 0.69% did not respond or said they were not interested.
The survey also measured public sentiment towards the three main opposition parties — the People’s Party, the Kla Dharma Party and the Democrat Party.
It found that 54.73% of respondents believed the three parties would be able to work together very well, while 53.13% said they would serve as an effective opposition in scrutinising the government.
However, 25.88% said the three parties would not be able to work together. Another 23.66% believed some opposition parties would wait for an opportunity to join the government in the future, while 21.37% said some opposition MPs would support the government.
Meanwhile, 17.94% said the opposition would be ineffective in checking the government’s work. Another 17.71% said all three parties would cause concern for the government.
Asked which opposition party would pose the greatest concern, 17.40% named the People’s Party, 6.18% named the Kla Dharma Party and 5.11% named the Democrat Party. By contrast, 14.66% said none of the three parties would cause any concern for the government, while 0.53% gave no answer or said they were not interested.
When asked about the likelihood of Anutin Charnvirakul receiving support from more than 291 MPs in the parliamentary vote to select the prime minister, 42.29% of respondents said this was highly likely.
Another 38.02% said it was quite likely, while 10.53% said it was not very likely. A further 7.94% said it was not possible at all, while 1.22% did not respond or said they were not interested.
In terms of the sample’s general characteristics, 8.55% were from Bangkok, 18.70% from the Central region, 17.79% from the North, 33.28% from the Northeast, 13.82% from the South and 7.86% from the East.
Of the total respondents, 47.94% were male and 52.06% were female.