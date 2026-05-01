The unchecked GREED of deforestation in Thailand. | The Signal Ep 22

FRIDAY, MAY 01, 2026

Thailand is blessed with a fertile land, and its forests have long been considered one of its greatest natural assets. But recent incidents — from illegal logging to suspected arson — remind us that the country’s greenery is in constant peril.

Aside from the sheer loss of natural habitats and biodiversity, Thailand’s agriculture, tourism, and even climate resilience are all under threat from the unsustainable greed fueling its deforestation.

This week on #TheSignal, we take a closer look at deforestation in Thailand and the real factors behind it:

🌳 Recent MAJOR incidents of illegal logging and wildfire
🌳 The economic pressures against Thai forests
🌳 What happens when Thai forests disappear, hectare by hectare
🌳 How Thailand is moving to protect what’s left

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