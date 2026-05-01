The unchecked GREED of deforestation in Thailand. | The Signal Ep 22

Aside from the sheer loss of natural habitats and biodiversity, Thailand’s agriculture, tourism, and even climate resilience are all under threat from the unsustainable greed fueling its deforestation.



This week on #TheSignal, we take a closer look at deforestation in Thailand and the real factors behind it:



🌳 Recent MAJOR incidents of illegal logging and wildfire

🌳 The economic pressures against Thai forests

🌳 What happens when Thai forests disappear, hectare by hectare

🌳 How Thailand is moving to protect what’s left