Thai petrol prices fall 0.70 baht as diesel holds

THURSDAY, AUGUST 06, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thai petrol prices fall 0.70 baht as diesel holds

Petrol and gasohol prices across Thailand fell by 0.70 baht per litre on August 6, while standard diesel remained at 36.69 baht

  • Petrol and gasohol prices in Thailand decreased by 0.70 baht per litre, effective from 5am on August 6.
  • In contrast to the drop in petrol prices, the cost of diesel fuel remained unchanged.
  • The price adjustments were implemented at major filling stations including PTT, Bangchak, PT, Shell, and Caltex.
  • Standard diesel prices held steady at 36.69 baht per litre across the major operators.

Petrol and gasohol prices at major filling stations across Thailand fell by 0.70 baht per litre from 5am on Thursday (August 6), while diesel prices remained unchanged.

The updated retail prices cover PTT Station, Bangchak, PT, Shell and Caltex. Standard diesel was listed at 36.69 baht per litre across all five operators, with diesel B20 at 31.69 baht.

Gasohol E20 was priced at 30.99 baht per litre at PTT Station, Bangchak, PT and Caltex, while Shell listed its FuelSave Gasohol E20 at 31.19 baht.

Bangchak’s official historical price data show that its E85, E20, gasohol 91 and gasohol 95 products each fell by 0.70 baht per litre on August 6.

Thai petrol prices fall 0.70 baht as diesel holds

PTT Station prices

  • Diesel B20: 31.69 baht per litre
  • Diesel: 36.69 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 30.99 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91: 35.62 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 95: 35.99 baht per litre
  • Petrol: 44.98 baht per litre
  • Super Power Gasohol 95: 47.79 baht per litre
  • Super Power X Diesel: 50.05 baht per litre
  • Super Power X 99: 49.79 baht per litre

Bangchak prices

  • Diesel B20: 31.69 baht per litre
  • Hi Diesel S: 36.69 baht per litre
  • Hi Premium Diesel S Plus: 49.25 baht per litre
  • Hi Premium Gasohol 98 Plus: 48.44 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E85 S EVO: 26.93 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20 S EVO: 30.99 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91 S EVO: 35.62 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 95 S EVO: 35.99 baht per litre

PT prices

  • Diesel: 36.69 baht per litre
  • Diesel B20: 31.69 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 95: 35.99 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91: 35.62 baht per litre
  • Petrol: 45.48 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 30.99 baht per litre

Shell prices

  • Shell FuelSave Gasohol E20: 31.19 baht per litre
  • Shell FuelSave Gasohol 91: 36.12 baht per litre
  • Shell FuelSave Gasohol 95: 36.49 baht per litre
  • Shell V-Power Gasohol 95: 49.84 baht per litre
  • Shell FuelSave Diesel: 36.69 baht per litre
  • Shell Diesel B20: 31.69 baht per litre
  • Shell V-Power Diesel: 49.84 baht per litre

Caltex prices

  • Gold 95 with Techron: 48.41 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 95 with Techron: 35.99 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91 with Techron: 35.62 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 30.99 baht per litre
  • Diesel with Techron D: 36.69 baht per litre
  • Power Diesel with Techron D: 49.25 baht per litre
  • Diesel B20: 31.69 baht per litre

Pump prices may vary between locations.

The Nation Editorial Team

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