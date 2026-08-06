Thai petrol prices fall 0.70 baht as diesel holds

Petrol and gasohol prices at major filling stations across Thailand fell by 0.70 baht per litre from 5am on Thursday (August 6), while diesel prices remained unchanged.

The updated retail prices cover PTT Station, Bangchak, PT, Shell and Caltex. Standard diesel was listed at 36.69 baht per litre across all five operators, with diesel B20 at 31.69 baht.

Gasohol E20 was priced at 30.99 baht per litre at PTT Station, Bangchak, PT and Caltex, while Shell listed its FuelSave Gasohol E20 at 31.19 baht.

Bangchak’s official historical price data show that its E85, E20, gasohol 91 and gasohol 95 products each fell by 0.70 baht per litre on August 6.