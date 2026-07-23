CEPA to cut ex-refinery diesel prices by Bt2.40 from July 24

The Committee on Energy Policy Administration (CEPA) has approved a Bt2.40-per-litre cut in the ex-refinery prices of three diesel grades, effective July 24, Energy Minister Akanat Promphan said on Thursday.
The temporary reduction, covering high-speed diesel B0, B7 and B20, will remain in force until August 15.
The committee also approved a draft notification on the price reduction and instructed its secretariat to arrange publication in the Royal Gazette.
“The discount is based on the principle of using excess gains from oil refining to ease the public’s cost-of-living burden and reduce pressure on the Oil Fuel Fund,” Akanat said.
“It takes market conditions into account without undermining the commercial viability of refineries, ensuring that the benefits are passed on fairly to consumers while safeguarding the country’s energy security.”
The minister said CEPA had reviewed global oil prices and refining costs during the first half of July 2026.
The review found that excess refining gains remained amid intermittent geopolitical tensions, which continued to keep oil prices and refining margins volatile.
Akanat said the committee used criteria developed earlier by a panel studying the appropriate calculation of fuel costs as the basis for assessing the excess gains.
Based on Thailand’s June 2026 consumption of petrol and high-speed diesel, estimated at 91.03 million litres per day, the value of the excess gains generated between July 1 and 15 was estimated at about Bt3.892 billion under the panel’s methodology.
The amount will be used to fund the temporary reduction in ex-refinery diesel prices, Akanat said.