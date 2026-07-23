CEPA to cut ex-refinery diesel prices by Bt2.40 from July 24

The Committee on Energy Policy Administration (CEPA) has approved a Bt2.40-per-litre cut in the ex-refinery prices of three diesel grades, effective July 24, Energy Minister Akanat Promphan said on Thursday.

The temporary reduction, covering high-speed diesel B0, B7 and B20, will remain in force until August 15.

The committee also approved a draft notification on the price reduction and instructed its secretariat to arrange publication in the Royal Gazette.

“The discount is based on the principle of using excess gains from oil refining to ease the public’s cost-of-living burden and reduce pressure on the Oil Fuel Fund,” Akanat said.