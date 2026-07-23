Malaysia deeply concerned over possible Bab el-Mandeb restrictions

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said the country was deeply concerned by recent announcements and threats concerning possible restrictions on, or the blocking of, passage through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key strategic shipping route.

The statement described the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as an indispensable maritime route for international trade linking Asia and Europe.

It said interference with or obstruction of navigation through the route would affect the global economy, not only the surrounding region.