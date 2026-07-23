Malaysia deeply concerned over possible Bab el-Mandeb restrictions

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said the country was deeply concerned by recent announcements and threats concerning possible restrictions on, or the blocking of, passage through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key strategic shipping route.
The statement described the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as an indispensable maritime route for international trade linking Asia and Europe.
It said interference with or obstruction of navigation through the route would affect the global economy, not only the surrounding region.
“As a trade-dependent country whose economic strength and prosperity rely on open, safe and unhindered international maritime trade, Malaysia reiterates that disruption to major global shipping routes constitutes a direct and unacceptable threat to the stability of global supply chains, energy security and global economic recovery.”
Malaysia also called on all parties concerned to respect freedom of navigation and maintain the security and safety of commercial shipping routes.
It reiterated its call for all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid potentially provocative actions or threats targeting maritime traffic.
The statement followed Monday’s announcement by Yemen’s Houthi group of a ban on Saudi Arabian vessels using the shipping route, raising renewed concern over security in the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest trade routes.
Meanwhile, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, another key maritime route, remained affected by the ongoing war between the United States and Iran.