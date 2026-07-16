Thailand and Malaysia press ahead with draft Golok basin water MoU

A historic move is underway along Thailand’s southern border to tackle flooding and drought as Thailand and Malaysia begin bilateral talks on security and water management.
The development has prompted the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) to accelerate work on an integrated agreement for the shared river basin, with completion targeted by the end of 2026.
The aim is to secure funding from a global organisation to install forecasting systems and use natural defences against erosion, as part of a historic proactive strategy intended to turn disaster-prone areas into safe, sustainable economic zones.
Chayan Muangsong, secretary-general of the ONWR, said the move followed an official visit to Malaysia by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul from Thursday (July 9, 2026) to Friday (July 10, 2026), covering Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur.
During the visit, Anutin held bilateral talks with Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, with both sides seeking to strengthen relations and expand cooperation in the economy, security, border-area development, and people’s quality of life.
The two sides also agreed to promote coordination between ONWR and Malaysia’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, particularly on flood forecasting and monitoring in border areas.
They will also advance the draft “Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Integrated Management of the Golok River Basin” to establish a formal cooperation mechanism between the two countries.
ONWR will accelerate work with Malaysia to complete the MoU in 2026.
ONWR has also stepped up work on the “Enhancing Environmental Security and Transboundary Cooperation in the Golok/Kolok River Basin” project, which the Cabinet approved on Tuesday (June 2, 2026).
Working with Malaysia’s Department of Irrigation and Drainage under the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, ONWR prepared a project proposal seeking support from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) for a 48-month implementation period.
The project aims to develop a shared database and a Thailand–Malaysia cooperation mechanism, manage flood and erosion risks, apply nature-based solutions (NbS), and prepare a joint strategic action plan.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) will act as the project’s administering agency, while ONWR will implement the project with relevant agencies.
“ONWR is committed to continuing cooperation with Malaysia in line with government policy to improve water-resource management, particularly in addressing floods and drought, while also supporting environmental work concerning transboundary waters, strengthening water security and sustainably improving the quality of life of people in the Golok River Basin,” the ONWR secretary-general said.