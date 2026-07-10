Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam road opens new cross-border connection

It is also one of the region’s main freight routes and will help improve logistics efficiency, support tourism and facilitate travel for people in both countries.

The government believes the investment in infrastructure and border connectivity will attract new investment, create economic opportunities for local operators, improve the quality of life of people in border areas, and strengthen Thailand and Malaysia’s potential to become a regional trade and logistics hub in the long term.

On the same occasion, Anutin witnessed the handover ceremony for a US$2 million grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support relief efforts and recovery from damage caused by the major floods in Songkhla province in 2025.