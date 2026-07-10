Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam road opens new cross-border connection

FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam road opens new cross-border connection

The road linking the new Sadao and Bukit Kayu Hitam customs checkpoints will open to the public and business operators on Saturday (July 11, 2026) for travel and freight transport.

  • The Prime Ministers of Thailand and Malaysia officially inaugurated a new road connecting Thailand's Sadao Customs House with Malaysia's Bukit Kayu Hitam Customs House.
  • The new road link is designed to enhance trade, investment, tourism, and logistics efficiency between the two countries.
  • It will open for public travel and commercial freight transport starting from July 11, 2026.
  • The project is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the region's potential as a trade and logistics hub and create economic opportunities.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim jointly presided over the official opening ceremony for the road linking the new Sadao Customs House with the Bukit Kayu Hitam Customs House on Friday (July 10, 2026).

The occasion marked an important step in Thai–Malaysian cooperation on border infrastructure development to enhance trade, investment and travel between the two countries.

The connecting road will open to members of the public and business operators for travel and freight transport from Saturday (July 11, 2026), following sustained efforts by both countries to advance the project and complete the link between their customs checkpoints.

Anutin described the new Sadao Customs House as an “economic gateway” with an important role in connecting people, trade and investment between Thailand and Malaysia.

It is also one of the region’s main freight routes and will help improve logistics efficiency, support tourism and facilitate travel for people in both countries.

The government believes the investment in infrastructure and border connectivity will attract new investment, create economic opportunities for local operators, improve the quality of life of people in border areas, and strengthen Thailand and Malaysia’s potential to become a regional trade and logistics hub in the long term.

On the same occasion, Anutin witnessed the handover ceremony for a US$2 million grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support relief efforts and recovery from damage caused by the major floods in Songkhla province in 2025.

The Nation Editorial Team

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