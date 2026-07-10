Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam road opens new cross-border connection

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim jointly presided over the official opening ceremony for the road linking the new Sadao Customs House with the Bukit Kayu Hitam Customs House on Friday (July 10, 2026).
The occasion marked an important step in Thai–Malaysian cooperation on border infrastructure development to enhance trade, investment and travel between the two countries.
The connecting road will open to members of the public and business operators for travel and freight transport from Saturday (July 11, 2026), following sustained efforts by both countries to advance the project and complete the link between their customs checkpoints.
Anutin described the new Sadao Customs House as an “economic gateway” with an important role in connecting people, trade and investment between Thailand and Malaysia.
It is also one of the region’s main freight routes and will help improve logistics efficiency, support tourism and facilitate travel for people in both countries.
The government believes the investment in infrastructure and border connectivity will attract new investment, create economic opportunities for local operators, improve the quality of life of people in border areas, and strengthen Thailand and Malaysia’s potential to become a regional trade and logistics hub in the long term.
On the same occasion, Anutin witnessed the handover ceremony for a US$2 million grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support relief efforts and recovery from damage caused by the major floods in Songkhla province in 2025.