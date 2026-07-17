Thailand faces uneven water picture as Pasak drops to 13%

The Office of the National Water Resources reported on Thursday (July 16) that the dam held 117 million cubic metres of water, the lowest level among the four main reservoirs supporting the Chao Phraya basin, the Central region and Bangkok.

The other three major reservoirs were in stronger positions. Bhumibol Dam held 7.205 billion cubic metres, or 54% of capacity, while Sirikit Dam contained 4.91 billion cubic metres, equivalent to 52%. Kwae Noi Bamrung Daen Dam stood at 227 million cubic metres, or 24%.

Central region records lowest water level

Reservoirs across Thailand contained a combined 44.616 billion cubic metres of water, representing 55% of total storage capacity. Of that amount, 20.493 billion cubic metres, or 36%, was classified as usable water.

The Central region recorded the lowest proportion of stored water at 28%, with a total of 5.31 billion cubic metres.

Western Thailand had the highest level, holding 18.342 billion cubic metres, or 65% of capacity. It was followed by the South at 61%, the North at 52%, the Northeast at 44% and the East at 40%.

The figures underline the need for careful water management in the Chao Phraya basin, particularly as Pasak Jolasid and Kwae Noi Bamrung Daen dams remain considerably lower than Bhumibol and Sirikit dams.