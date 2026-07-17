Koh Samui named world’s best island for 2026

Koh Samui has been named the World’s Best Island for 2026 in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards, giving Thailand another major boost on the international tourism stage.

The Surat Thani island received a reader score of 95.64, placing it ahead of globally renowned destinations including the Maldives, Bali and Milos.

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports said the result reflected Koh Samui’s appeal as more than a beach destination, pointing to its combination of natural scenery, cultural heritage, local character and diverse culinary experiences.

The recognition is expected to strengthen the island’s position in the premium international travel market while reinforcing Thailand’s wider reputation as a leading global tourism hub.

Rather than treating the accolade as an end in itself, the government said it would use the momentum to improve the quality and long-term management of tourism on Koh Samui.

Priorities include stronger safety measures for visitors, upgrades to public infrastructure and tighter action against illegal businesses that could damage confidence in the destination.