Kamphaeng Phet advances two weirs to strengthen water security

The Royal Irrigation Department, through Regional Irrigation Office 4, has inspected progress on two water development projects in Kamphaeng Phet province as part of efforts to accelerate construction and improve local water management.

Officials examined the Ban Wang Pla Ao Weir in Khanu Woralaksaburi district and the Khlong Som Ban Roeng Kaphong Weir in Pang Sila Thong district. The team reviewed progress, identified problems and obstacles, and established measures to keep construction on schedule and in line with engineering standards.

Wason Posri, Director (Irrigation Operation), Primary Level at Regional Irrigation Office 4, led the team during visits to both construction sites. Officials also consulted supervising engineers on ways to improve operational efficiency and resolve issues that could disrupt the work, allowing construction to proceed without interruption and meet the required quality standards.