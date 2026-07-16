Kamphaeng Phet advances two weirs to strengthen water security

The Royal Irrigation Department, through Regional Irrigation Office 4, has inspected progress on two water development projects in Kamphaeng Phet province as part of efforts to accelerate construction and improve local water management.
Officials examined the Ban Wang Pla Ao Weir in Khanu Woralaksaburi district and the Khlong Som Ban Roeng Kaphong Weir in Pang Sila Thong district. The team reviewed progress, identified problems and obstacles, and established measures to keep construction on schedule and in line with engineering standards.
Wason Posri, Director (Irrigation Operation), Primary Level at Regional Irrigation Office 4, led the team during visits to both construction sites. Officials also consulted supervising engineers on ways to improve operational efficiency and resolve issues that could disrupt the work, allowing construction to proceed without interruption and meet the required quality standards.
The Ban Wang Pla Ao Weir, in Pang Makha subdistrict of Khanu Woralaksaburi, is intended to increase water storage capacity, improve water management, support agricultural use and ease shortages during the dry season.
Once completed, the project is expected to benefit 1,500 rai of farmland and 622 farming households.
The Khlong Som Ban Roeng Kaphong Weir, in Hin Dat subdistrict of Pang Sila Thong, will increase water storage and distribution capacity. It is designed to support 800 rai of farmland during the rainy season and 200 rai during the dry season, strengthening long-term water security for local communities.
The department will continue to monitor and supervise water resource development projects to ensure that construction is completed as planned and meets engineering standards, while improving water management for domestic consumption and agriculture and supporting a better quality of life for local residents.