Malaysia’s durian price plunge sparks a boom in durian parties

Conference organisers in Malaysia are turning to a fruit that hotels often keep out of guest rooms.

Palm Garden Hotel in Putrajaya has won bookings from Malaysian and overseas groups by adding durian to conference catering.

Across the border in Singapore, however, it is still prohibited on MRT trains, buses and at many hotels because of its powerful smell.

Behind that reversal is a supply surge widely described as a “durian tsunami”.

Trees planted during the previous decade’s durian boom are now bearing fruit, while this year’s harvest is exceptionally large.

The result has been painful for growers but highly favourable for buyers.

Two years ago, Musang King was priced at about RM60 (S$19) per kg; this season, it is available for roughly RM10.

Market prices have fallen to about half their 2025 level.

Black Thorn is changing hands at RM15 to RM30 per kg, and kampung varieties at RM5 to RM8.

For a time, buyers could obtain a whole durian for under RM1.

Eating South-east Asia’s king of fruits can therefore cost less than a café lunch.

The abundance has widened the durian-party circuit.

Employers are using the fruit for appreciation functions, households are staging weekend kendurian, or durian feasts, and political organisations are handing it out.

Around tables piled with fruit, guests are also debating how much they can finish.

At one Kuala Lumpur event on 2 July, a supplier’s event manager summed up the atmosphere by saying: “Durian parties are a vibe.”

He then hurried away, adding: “I have two more parties planned later today.”

Politics provided one of the season’s biggest queues.