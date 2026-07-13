ERC to study renewable power cost review to help lower electricity bills

Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and spokesperson for the ERC, said the commission is preparing to study a review of electricity purchase costs from renewable-energy power plants to bring them in line with today’s lower production costs.

He stressed that this is not a move to dismantle or cancel power purchase agreements, but rather a review of costs to better reflect reality and allow the public to benefit from lower electricity prices in the long term.

Poonpat said that when the government first began promoting renewable-energy power generation, operators participating under the adder scheme received additional subsidies on top of the base tariff and the fuel tariff, or Ft. This allowed some operators to earn around 8-11 baht per unit from electricity sales during the incentive period.

After the adder period ended, they could still sell electricity at an average rate of around 3.10 baht per unit. By comparison, the current purchase price for solar power is around 2.16 baht per unit, reflecting a significant decline in production costs.

He said this should be taken into account when considering adjustments to the cost structure of electricity purchases, in order to ensure fairness for power users.