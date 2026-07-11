From Factory to Smart City: The Energy Architecture Reshaping Eastern Thailand

A US$1 billion data centre campus in Chonburi signals how smart grids, renewable energy, and industrial design are converging to build the EEC's climate-resilient future.
Along the eastern seaboard of Thailand, in the three provinces of Chonburi, Chachoengsao, and Rayong, the Eastern Economic Corridor is undergoing a transformation that goes beyond industrial capacity. It is becoming an experiment in what a decarbonised, digitally integrated economy might actually look like on the ground.
The most concrete evidence of this shift arrived in June 2025, when Singapore-based Digital Edge and B.Grimm Power, one of Thailand's largest private energy producers, announced a joint venture to develop hyperscale and AI-ready data centre campuses across the country.
Their flagship project — a 100-megawatt campus in Chonburi, formally now under construction following a groundbreaking in March 2026 — forms part of a US$1 billion investment plan backed by a US$880 million green loan, the largest such financing of its kind in Thailand.
The ready-for-service date is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.
What distinguishes this project from conventional data centre developments is its energy architecture.
B.Grimm Power's portfolio currently spans 70 power plants across Asia, with a total installed capacity of 4,654 megawatts. Its stated strategy — branded "GreenLeap — Global and Green" — targets more than 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The Chonburi campus will be powered primarily by this renewable portfolio, which includes co-generation plants, solar arrays, and battery storage systems, embedded directly into the EEC's emerging microgrid infrastructure.
Thailand's grid modernisation market provides the broader context.
According to Credence Research, the sector was valued at US$152.65 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$587.68 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual rate of 18.35 per cent.
Key drivers include the integration of renewable sources, government sustainability mandates, and the adoption of smart grid technologies and advanced distribution management systems.
Regional growth is concentrated precisely in the areas where B.Grimm and the EEC are most active: Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, and southern Thailand.
The EEC's own planning documents reflect an ambitious vision. Its liveable smart city project, planned to span 10,000 hectares and accommodate two million inhabitants at full build-out, includes smart grids, smart water and waste systems, and digital infrastructure as core components of a single public-private partnership structure.
The Thai government approved a 1.35 trillion baht (approximately US$44 billion) development plan for the EEC in December 2022, targeting completion of the business and financial hub by 2025 and a world top-10 smart city ranking by 2037. The guidelines stipulate that 40 per cent of buildings meet LEED Silver or Gold certification and that 30 per cent of land use comprises green space.
The design principle at work here is one of decentralisation: energy infrastructure that is not a distant burden but a distributed, co-located asset.
Co-generation plants and solar rooftops mapped contiguously with data centres and residential zones create what planners call a "self-healing" grid — one capable of localised energy trading under Thailand's emerging Third-Party Access framework.
For the companies and communities that will eventually inhabit these districts, the invisible architecture of the smart grid may prove as consequential as any physical structure above ground.