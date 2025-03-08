30 Thai firms make it to S&P’s global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

A total of 30 Thai companies have made it to the S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2025, which evaluates and awards companies for their best performance in sustainability.

S&P Global, an international data and corporate sustainability index provider, compiles a yearbook every year based on the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The CSA for 2024 evaluated over 7,690 companies across the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions.

The S&P Global CSA score is presented on a scale from 0 to 100 and is used to categorise companies into the top 1%, 5%, and 10% globally in their respective industry.

This year, the S&P Global Sustainable1 data platform has been integrated with S&P Global Commodity Insights to enhance sustainability-focused offerings, the company said. This collaboration leverages expertise in energy transition, clean technologies and carbon markets, which enhances the ability to analyse and provide critical insights into the sustainability landscape, it added.