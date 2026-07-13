Lat Phrao brewery faces licence revocation as families collect victims’ bodies

Bangkok authorities could revoke all operating licences held by Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao if forensic investigators confirm that the venue’s four emergency exits were locked or could not be used during the deadly fire.

Chatuchak district director Prasat Phosrimat inspected the venue on Lat Phrao Road on Monday and said it had four fire exits, meeting the number required by law.

However, he said district officials could not confirm whether all four exits had been functional or accessible when the blaze broke out. Police forensic investigators would have to establish the facts.

“If it is found that the emergency exits could not actually be used, all operating licences will have to be revoked,” he said.





Venue classified outside entertainment zoning

Prasat explained that the premises resembled an entertainment venue but stood outside Bangkok’s designated nightlife zones, such as Patpong and RCA.

It was therefore legally classified as an establishment similar to an entertainment venue rather than a fully zoned nightlife business.

Such establishments are subject to operating-hour controls. Where live music is provided, performances must end by midnight. The fire occurred after 11pm, within the permitted period.

Initial checks found that the building’s structure complied with legal requirements, Prasat said.

He suggested that additional decorative materials installed around the stage and beverage bar may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames, although investigators had yet to confirm the cause.