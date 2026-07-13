Lat Phrao fire tragedy claims friends as singer is found in hospital

A survivor of the deadly Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao fire has recalled seeing smoke rise from the venue’s roof moments before flames and dense black smoke spread rapidly through the building, as the family of a missing singer continued searching for answers.

The fire broke out near Soi Lat Phrao 1 in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district at about 11.50pm on July 12. Initial reports cited 27 deaths and 63 injuries.

Survivor describes rapid spread of fire

Usa Thatsri, known as Ple, a 40-year-old survivor, said she had visited the venue with four younger friends. The group initially sat near the rear before moving to a table beside the stage.

Soon afterwards, Usa and another friend stepped outside. While there, she noticed smoke rising from the roof and alerted a security guard.

Before the guard could investigate, she heard a loud explosive sound. Sparks then appeared near the roof beside the stage before thick black smoke poured through the premises within seconds.

Usa and her friend tried to go back inside to rescue the three people who remained at the table, but the heat forced them back.

She said she did not hear a fire alarm or any evacuation announcement. Although she frequently visited the venue, she had never noticed emergency-exit signs or doors and was aware only of the two main entrances at the front.