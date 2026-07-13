Public Health Ministry mobilises burns and ICU beds after Lat Phrao fire kills 27

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has mobilised specialist burns units and intensive-care beds in Bangkok and surrounding provinces after the fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao killed at least 27 people and injured 63.
Speaking at Rajavithi Hospital at 12.30pm on Monday, July 13, Dr Somruek Jungsaman, permanent secretary for public health, said consolidated figures recorded at 3.26am showed that 22 of the injured were in the red, or critical, category.
A further 33 patients were classified as yellow, indicating moderate injuries, while eight were placed in the green category with minor injuries.
Most of the patients suffered burns or smoke inhalation and required monitoring or treatment in specialist burns units and intensive-care wards, Somruek said.
The 63 injured people were taken to 16 hospitals across Bangkok.
Rajavithi Hospital and Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital received 11 patients each, while Vimut Hospital received nine.
Ladprao Hospital and Paolo Hospital Kaset each treated five patients. King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital and Petcharavej Hospital each received four.
Police General Hospital and Paolo Hospital Chokchai 4 each received two patients.
Praram 9 Hospital, Phramongkutklao Hospital, Phyathai 2 Hospital, Chulabhorn Hospital, CGH Phaholyothin Hospital and Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital each received one patient.
Somruek said hospitals operated by the Public Health Ministry in Bangkok and nearby provinces had been instructed to prepare their burns units and ICUs in case further patient transfers were required.
The ministry also coordinated with other state-run hospitals and identified six facilities with capacity to accept transferred patients.
Thammasat University Hospital had one available bed, while Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital had three.
Vajira Hospital had one standard bed and one ICU bed available. Siriraj Hospital could accept three patients who did not require intubation, while Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital had one available bed.
Chonburi Hospital had two beds available for patients requiring intubation.
Rajavithi Hospital received 11 people following the fire, most of whom had suffered burns.
Three were assessed as not requiring admission. Of the eight admitted, six were in critical condition, one had moderate injuries and one had minor injuries.
The patient with minor injuries was subsequently discharged, leaving seven patients at the hospital — six in critical condition and one with moderate injuries.