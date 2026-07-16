Falling durian prices push Malaysia towards overland exports to China

At one point during Malaysia’s 2026 harvest, a durian could be bought for under RM1.

The bargain reflected an industry struggling to clear a crop so large that prices have dropped to roughly half their 2025 levels, making this one of the sector’s most difficult seasons in years.

Black Thorn is selling for about RM20 per kg, while kampung varieties fetch between RM7 and RM10.

The abundance has encouraged durian parties around the country, but it has also exposed how far production has moved ahead of available export capacity.

Malaysia produces more than 550,000 tonnes of durians annually.

Years of rapid orchard development, together with farming techniques that can bring trees into production in about four years instead of eight to 10, have added heavily to supply.

Many orchards established during the durian boom of the past decade are now mature, helping to create the bumper 2026 crop.

The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority is intervening to absorb part of the surplus.

It expects to have purchased 1,000 tonnes, valued at RM7 million or S$2.2 million, by the close of the peak season in August.

Overseas sales are rising, although they are not yet large enough to relieve the pressure at home.

Malaysia exported more than 4,000 tonnes of fresh, frozen and processed durian products in June 2026, up 40 per cent from 2,865 tonnes in June 2025.