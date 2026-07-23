Nestlé plans Peranel venture with Platinum Equity for water business

Nestlé’s water portfolio is set to move into Peranel, a business to be owned equally with US investment firm Platinum Equity.

The Swiss food group expects the arrangement to yield around €3 billion (US$3.43 billion) in cash proceeds.

Announcing the plan on Thursday (July 23), Nestlé assigned Peranel an enterprise value of €4.9 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year, with Nestlé anticipating receipt of the proceeds at closing.