Thailand, India push Chiang Mai flights, port and road links

Thailand is seeking direct flights between Chiang Mai and India as part of a wider push to expand air, sea and road transport links between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn discussed the proposal with Puneet Agrawal, India’s ambassador to Thailand, during a meeting at the Transport Ministry.

Their talks covered maritime transport, air services and progress on the India–Myanmar–Thailand Motor Vehicle Agreement, or IMTMVA.

Phiphat said Thailand was ready to support more flights between the two countries and encourage airlines to add routes linking their major cities.

A direct service between Chiang Mai and India was among the routes under consideration. Phiphat said it could make travel more convenient and spread tourism income to destinations outside Bangkok.

Indian arrivals rise nearly 8%

Thailand welcomed 1,056,729 Indian tourists from January to May 2026, an increase of 7.98% from the same period last year.

Phiphat said the figures showed the continued growth potential of the Indian travel market.

He instructed agencies under the Transport Ministry to give equal priority to the convenience and safety of tourists of every nationality. The ministry would also coordinate with relevant agencies to improve services for foreign passengers.