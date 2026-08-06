Heavy rain and rough seas threaten Thailand as monsoon strengthens

Thunderstorms are forecast across 70% of Bangkok and its surrounding provinces on Thursday (August 6), as a monsoon trough and a strengthening southwesterly monsoon bring widespread rain to Thailand.





The Thai Meteorological Department said Bangkok and neighbouring provinces could expect temperatures between 24C and 35C, with southwesterly winds of 10–30 kilometres per hour during the 24-hour period from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in parts of the North, Northeast, East and western South. The monsoon trough extends across the upper North and upper Laos towards a low-pressure area over the coast of upper Vietnam, while the southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand remains strong.

The department warned that heavy rain and accumulated rainfall could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.