Heavy rain and rough seas threaten Thailand as monsoon strengthens

Thunderstorms are forecast across 70% of Bangkok and its surrounding provinces on Thursday (August 6), as a monsoon trough and a strengthening southwesterly monsoon bring widespread rain to Thailand.
The Thai Meteorological Department said Bangkok and neighbouring provinces could expect temperatures between 24C and 35C, with southwesterly winds of 10–30 kilometres per hour during the 24-hour period from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday.
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in parts of the North, Northeast, East and western South. The monsoon trough extends across the upper North and upper Laos towards a low-pressure area over the coast of upper Vietnam, while the southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand remains strong.
The department warned that heavy rain and accumulated rainfall could cause flash floods and forest run-off, particularly on slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Bangkok and surrounding provinces: Thunderstorms across 70% of the area. Temperatures of 24–27C overnight and 33–35C during the day, with southwesterly winds of 10–30km/h.
North: Thunderstorms across 70% of the region. Heavy rain is forecast in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phrae, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun, with very heavy rain in Chiang Rai, Phayao and Nan. Temperatures will range from 23C to 35C, with southwesterly winds of 10–20km/h.
Northeast: Thunderstorms across 70% of the region. Heavy rain is expected in Udon Thani, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Very heavy rain is forecast in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom. Temperatures will range from 23C to 34C, with southwesterly winds of 10–20km/h.
Central region: Thunderstorms across 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Lop Buri and Kanchanaburi. Temperatures will range from 23C to 38C, with southwesterly winds of 10–25km/h.
East: Thunderstorms across 70% of the region. Heavy rain is expected in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri and Rayong, with very heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat. Temperatures will range from 22C to 34C, with southwesterly winds of 20–40km/h. Waves will reach two to three metres and exceed three metres during thunderstorms.
Southern east coast: Thunderstorms across 40% of the region, with heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. Temperatures will range from 24C to 35C. Waves will reach one to two metres and exceed two metres offshore and during thunderstorms.
Southern west coast: Thunderstorms across 60% of the region, with heavy rain in Phuket and very heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga. Temperatures will range from 23C to 34C. From Phuket northwards, waves will reach two to four metres and exceed four metres during thunderstorms. From Krabi southwards, waves will be about two metres and exceed two metres in stormy areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast at two to four metres, rising above four metres during thunderstorms.
The upper Gulf of Thailand will have waves of two to three metres, exceeding three metres in stormy conditions.
Mariners should proceed cautiously and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand have been advised to remain ashore.
Tropical Storm Kujira remained over the upper South China Sea, west of the Philippines.
Travellers heading to the affected area were advised to check weather conditions before departure. The department said the storm was not expected to move into Thailand.