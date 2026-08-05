Thailand weather forecast: Monsoon brings more rain, Northeast sees 70% coverage

Thailand will experience increased rainfall on Wednesday (August 5, 2026), with the Northeast expected to see thunderstorms across 70% of the region and some areas facing heavy to very heavy rain, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The department said the conditions are being driven by a monsoon trough extending across the upper North and upper Laos before moving into a low-pressure area near the upper coast of Vietnam. A strengthening southwest monsoon is also affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in affected areas have been warned to remain alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which could lead to flash floods and forest run-off, particularly in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying locations.