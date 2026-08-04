Record 42.5°C Heatwave Leaves 16 Dead in South Korea as Authorities Order Outdoor Work Halt

South Korea is battling an unprecedented heatwave that has claimed at least 16 lives and sent temperatures soaring to historic highs, prompting emergency government intervention and strict public safety orders across the country.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) reported that the south-eastern city of Yangsan recorded a blistering 42.5°C—the highest temperature registered in South Korea since modern meteorological records began 122 years ago in 1904. Yangsan, the focal point of the crisis, experienced temperatures exceeding 40°C for five consecutive days, whilst major southern cities such as Daegu and Busan saw mercury levels climb into the high 30s.

In response to the escalating crisis, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung urged government agencies to deploy immediate relief measures to protect vulnerable citizens. Speaking at a cabinet meeting, President Lee stressed the urgency of inspecting and reinforcing the national electricity grid as surging demand for air conditioning places severe strain on power infrastructure.

"We must overhaul our national crisis response system, as extreme weather events of this nature are occurring so frequently that they are becoming the new normal," President Lee warned.