Record 42.5°C Heatwave Leaves 16 Dead in South Korea as Authorities Order Outdoor Work Halt

South Korea is battling an unprecedented heatwave that has claimed at least 16 lives and sent temperatures soaring to historic highs, prompting emergency government intervention and strict public safety orders across the country.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) reported that the south-eastern city of Yangsan recorded a blistering 42.5°C—the highest temperature registered in South Korea since modern meteorological records began 122 years ago in 1904. Yangsan, the focal point of the crisis, experienced temperatures exceeding 40°C for five consecutive days, whilst major southern cities such as Daegu and Busan saw mercury levels climb into the high 30s.
In response to the escalating crisis, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung urged government agencies to deploy immediate relief measures to protect vulnerable citizens. Speaking at a cabinet meeting, President Lee stressed the urgency of inspecting and reinforcing the national electricity grid as surging demand for air conditioning places severe strain on power infrastructure.
"We must overhaul our national crisis response system, as extreme weather events of this nature are occurring so frequently that they are becoming the new normal," President Lee warned.
Authorities have issued emergency heatwave warnings across more than 20 regions—a new alert level introduced this year that is triggered when actual temperatures reach 39°C or perceived body temperatures hit 38°C. Warnings were initially issued for parts of Seoul and neighbouring Gyeonggi Province on Monday, before being expanded across the entire capital on Tuesday.
Under the government directives, officials have advised the public to halt all outdoor activities immediately in affected zones. Health authorities have also issued stark warnings regarding indoor environments, declaring un-air-conditioned spaces as dangerous hazard zones during extreme conditions.
According to data from the KMA, South Korea’s average number of annual "heatwave days"—defined as days where maximum daily temperatures reach or exceed 33°C—has more than doubled over the past five years, rising to an average of 19 days per year.
Climate scientists caution that such extreme conditions are becoming increasingly severe and frequent as a direct result of human-induced climate change, further amplified this year by the return of the natural El Niño phenomenon.