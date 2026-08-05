Thailand property market shaken by nominee crackdown on luxury homes

Luxury housing areas under watch

The Krungthep Kreetha area, where luxury homes priced between 200 million and 400 million baht have been launched, is among the locations attracting attention.

Sources said some projects have a significant number of foreign buyers using companies to purchase property, while some developers or project owners also have foreign links.

Other areas being monitored include Krungthep Kreetha, Ratchaphruek, Pattanakarn, Pattaya, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

However, sources stressed that using a company to hold property is not automatically illegal if the business operates genuinely and complies with the law. The issue arises when a company is used only to conceal ownership on behalf of a foreign individual, which may constitute nominee activity.

Wider property market faces scrutiny

Although luxury homes have received the most attention, government inspections also cover condominiums and residential properties across different price segments.

Sources said agencies including the Revenue Department, Department of Business Development and anti-money laundering authorities should examine financial flows alongside ownership structures, particularly where multiple property purchases are made through connected companies.

The increased scrutiny has also affected some genuine buyers with links to foreign nationals.

One example cited by sources involved a foreign husband and Thai wife who used the husband’s funds to purchase a 5-million-baht house but had not completed the transfer due to concerns over ownership and financial checks.

As authorities strengthen reviews of funding sources and ownership status, transfers of both houses and condominiums are facing more detailed examination, particularly properties priced from 3 million to 5 million baht and above.

Foreign demand faces uncertainty

Property developers acknowledge that Thailand’s real estate market has relied heavily on foreign buyers over the past two to three years as domestic purchasing power weakened.

Foreign property purchases are estimated at about 30 billion baht annually, with buyers from China, Myanmar, Taiwan, Russia and other countries contributing to demand.

However, stricter nominee investigations and financial checks could slow some foreign purchases, affecting developers that depend heavily on overseas buyers, particularly in the high-end segment.

Developers watch transfers and liquidity

Sources expect the property market to face greater pressure towards the end of the year due to weak domestic demand, tighter bank lending conditions and increased scrutiny of nominee arrangements.

Many developers are focusing on generating sales and completing property transfers to maintain liquidity, while some companies have delayed new project launches. Smaller developers are also reducing their market activity as access to funding becomes more difficult.

Sources said cracking down on nominee structures is necessary to enforce the law and prevent money laundering, but authorities should balance enforcement against maintaining confidence among legitimate foreign investors.

The challenge for the property sector is ensuring illegal ownership arrangements are addressed without undermining investment confidence and the broader real estate market.

Source: Thansettakij