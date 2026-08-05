From bad loans to court as 1.85 million accounts enter legal process

From bad debt to court proceedings

Beyond the number of people and accounts classified as bad debt, credit bureau data also highlights borrowers whose cases have progressed into the legal system.

Under the legal process, when a creditor files a claim for repayment and the court accepts the case, the loan account receives an Account Status Code 30 after proceeding through litigation, a court ruling and enforcement procedures.

Surapol said the process begins with bad debt before developing into legal proceedings. After a court judgement, the case can move into debt enforcement, with the entire process potentially lasting up to 10 years.

Among borrowers with total debt of no more than 100,000 baht, around 410,000 people with more than 500,000 loan accounts and approximately 21 billion baht in debt are currently in legal proceedings until enforcement is completed.

This group represents around 13% of people with bad debt below 100,000 baht. In other words, around 13 out of every 100 borrowers in this category have loan accounts that have reached the legal process stage under the relevant account status code.

Although the debt amount per borrower may be relatively limited, entering legal proceedings changes the nature of the problem from repayment difficulties and NPL classification into a process with longer-term legal consequences.

“For a debtor who is undergoing legal proceedings, it is not an easy situation because it affects their morale, physical condition and the lives of people facing the problem,” Surapol said.