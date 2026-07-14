BOT forecasts 2.3% growth but warns investment, debt and inequality threaten Thailand’s economy

BOT warns weak investment is eroding Thailand’s growth

Thailand’s economy is no longer capable of delivering the rapid expansion seen in previous decades, as ageing, weak investment and limited technological upgrading continue to erode the country’s growth potential, Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn has warned.





Speaking at the Bank of Thailand Southern Region Office’s 2026 annual seminar, titled “How Southern Businesses Can Adapt in an Uncertain World”, Vitai said annual economic growth had fallen from about 7% in the past to just over 2% at present.

The central bank expects the economy to expand by 2.3% in 2026, slightly above forecasts of around 2% from some other institutions, because Thailand has shown greater resilience than initially expected.

The BOT’s latest assessment also projects growth of 1.8% in 2027, while warning that the recovery remains weak and uneven, with small and medium-sized enterprises still facing intense competition and limited capacity to adapt.

Vitai said the more serious concern was the decline in potential GDP, or the maximum sustainable rate at which the economy can grow. Thailand’s potential growth rate has fallen from about 5% in the past to only 2.7%.

“Is 2.3% good? No, it is not,” he said. “But the economy’s resilience has prevented growth this year from falling as deeply as 1.5%, as was initially projected when the war in Iran began.”

The BOT had previously forecast growth of 1.5% for 2026 before revising the figure upwards as exports, technology-related investment and improving conditions surrounding the Middle East conflict supported economic activity.