Cyber police arrest 12 in THB10bn online gambling and money-laundering crackdown

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau launched Operation All Game End Game as part of a wider crackdown on illegal betting during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Police said the investigation focused on the All Game 248 network, which allegedly accepted bets on World Cup matches and operated through a complex structure in which members were assigned separate responsibilities for collecting, transferring and concealing money.

Network allegedly attracted thousands of users

Investigators said the platform had several thousand members, including school pupils, university students and members of the general public.

The website was believed to have been operating for about 18 months. Financial records examined during the latest three-month period allegedly showed turnover exceeding 900 million baht a month, equivalent to more than 10 billion baht a year.

Police identified more than 20 bank accounts directly linked to suspects and more than 200 additional accounts allegedly used within the laundering network.

Individual accounts recorded monthly inflows and outflows ranging from 10 million to 100 million baht, according to investigators.