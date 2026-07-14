Moo Deng picks France and England to reach 2026 World Cup final

France gets Moo Deng’s first vote

For the first prediction, Moo Deng was presented with watermelon halves marked with the French and Spanish flags.

As soon as she was allowed into the area, the pygmy hippo walked directly towards the watermelon bearing the French flag and began eating it.

Her choice prompted cheers and smiles from visitors watching from outside the enclosure.

The selection represented a prediction that France would defeat Spain and advance to the World Cup final.

England selected ahead of Argentina

Moo Deng was then presented with another pair of watermelon halves representing England and Argentina.

She headed towards the watermelon marked with the English flag, completing her prediction that England would win the second semi-final.

Moo Deng’s two selections therefore produced a predicted World Cup final between France and England.

The result was intended purely as a playful forecast, with the zoo stressing that there was no guarantee the results on the pitch would match Moo Deng’s choices.

Activity also provides animal enrichment

Narongwit said the activity was not organised solely to entertain visitors and football supporters.

It was also designed as part of the zoo’s animal-enrichment programme, under which food and other stimuli are used to encourage animals to move around, exercise and display natural behaviour.

The activity can help reduce stress while giving the animals appropriate portions of food in line with their nutritional requirements, he said.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo said Moo Deng’s World Cup prediction was intended to create an enjoyable atmosphere for visitors and promote the organisation.

The zoo also stressed that the event was not intended to encourage or support gambling in any form.