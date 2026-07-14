Thailand taps Nene Royal for global tourism promotion drive

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul announced on Tuesday (July 14) that ministry executives and representatives of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) had met Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House during a promotional event featuring the young Thai artist.

The government was ready to encourage Nene and support her participation in the competition, including by helping to cover related expenses, Surasak explained. He also urged Thai viewers to support her and vote for her during the programme’s forthcoming stages.



Government plans tourism role for rising Thai musician

Surasak noted that Nene had already helped raise Thailand’s international profile by appearing on one of the world’s best-known talent shows.

The government’s next step would be to involve her in campaigns promoting Thai tourism, the country’s international image and its soft-power sectors, drawing on her abilities as both a singer and guitarist.

Nene had already developed a substantial following before her television breakthrough. She began teaching herself to play the guitar at the age of six, performed at markets in Phuket and competed in Thai music contests before taking her talents to the international stage.